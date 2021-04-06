(Bloomberg) -- Texas prohibited state agencies and any entities receiving public money from requiring so-called vaccine passports under an order issued by Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

The order comes almost four weeks after Abbott lifted a statewide mask mandate and other anti-pandemic restrictions in the second-largest U.S. state. It also follows a similar ban by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the sort of Excelsior Pass launched in New York that allows residents to verify their vaccinations or negative test results before entering concert venues or stadiums.

In Texas, the seven-day average tally of new Covid-19 cases has fallen to the lowest since June, state health department figures showed. Virus hospitalizations dropped below 2,800 on Monday, also the lowest since June.

