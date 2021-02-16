(Bloomberg) -- To get a sense of the magnitude of the power crisis hitting Texas, take a look at how it compares to the blackouts that roiled California last summer during a searing heat wave.

The California grid was short about 1 to 2 gigawatts for two evenings, while Texas has been short about 15 to 25 gigawatts for two straight days, according to Andy DeVries, a power analyst at CreditSights. And while California’s rolling blackouts left customers in the dark for a couple of hours at a time, customers in Texas have been without power for more than a day.

“It’s not even off the charts, it’s a different ball game,” DeVries said. “This is like a fundamental historic failure here. It’s mind boggling.”

Earlier Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on the state legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator, after millions of people in Texas were left without power.

