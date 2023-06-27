You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 27, 2023
Texas Braces for Record Power-Demand Spike Amid Heat Wave: Chart
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Texas is once again bracing for a record spike in electricity demand as 110F heat spurs air-conditioning usage. An early heat wave has gripped the second most-populous US state, buckling highways, stressing oil refineries and pushing up natural gas prices. At least two deaths have been attributed to the searing temperatures and it’s only expected to get hotter as the week wears on. It’s not a new problem for Texas: the Lone Star State broke power-demand records 11 times in the summer of 2022.
