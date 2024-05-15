(Bloomberg) -- Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has hired a former UBS Group AG executive to build out its municipal bond desk.

Steve Genyk, who most recently served as head of public finance at UBS before it shuttered much of its muni division, will lead a newly formed group devoted to state and local government debt, according to a release announcing the hire. He will be based in Dallas.

The move is the first step in Texas Capital’s entry into the underwriting of municipal bonds, an industry that’s been recently upended in Texas because of legislation targeting some Wall Street banks’ stances on environmental, social or governance causes.

“The expansion of our broker dealer to serve municipal and public finance clients was the next logical step to ensure Texas Capital remains the first call for companies and institutions across our state,” Chief Executive Officer Rob Holmes said in a statement. Texas Capital is the state’s fourth-largest commercial bank and has recently expanded its investment banking and wealth management services.

Rapid population growth in Texas and the subsequent need for updated infrastructure such as schools and airports make it a lucrative market for public finance bankers. Last year, Texas was the biggest market for muni sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

However, the state’s political backdrop has complicated the muni underwriting business for some banks. Certain firms have been barred from working on deals there due to a pair of Republican-backed laws targeting their energy and firearm policies. UBS was put on a state list of companies that it deems to “boycott” the fossil fuels industry in 2022, representing a blow to its muni group.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is currently reviewing banks’ energy policies and could bar more national firms from the state’s muni market. That may create an opportunity for smaller firms to gain market share.

