(Bloomberg) -- Texas cities dominated the list of US metro areas with the biggest population increase last year, claiming four spots in the top 10.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area topped the rankings with a population gain of nearly 153,000 during the 12 months ending July 1, according to a report this week by the US Census Bureau. Houston took the No. 2 spot with an increase of almost 140,000 residents. Austin and San Antonio ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

The latest population figures reflected sustained growth in the Sun Belt: All 10 of the metro areas posting the biggest gains were located in the South or Southwest. In Texas, the population has been booming for years as the state’s robust job growth and relatively affordable real estate draw more residents.

The three most populous metro areas — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — reported declines in the latest tally. The New York area shrank by more than 65,000 residents, including a somewhat larger drop in the city proper. That pushed the decrease since April 2020 to more than half a million.

The Los Angeles area’s population fell by about 71,000 while greater Chicago slid by approximately 16,600. Chicago is still the nation’s third-most populous metro area, with nearly 9.3 million people. But its population has fallen by almost 190,000 since April 2020.

Meanwhile, growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the country’s fourth-largest in population, has narrowed the gap with Chicago. The sprawling North Texas area now has 8.1 million people, the Census Bureau said.

