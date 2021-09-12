(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the Bay of Campeche and will gradually strengthen as it comes north along the Texas coast through the course of the week, potentially causing problems for energy production and processing in the area.

Nicholas has top wind of 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour and was about 130 miles northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. New York time advisory. The system has triggered tropical storm warnings along the coasts of Mexico and Texas, as far north as Port Aransas. Rainfall, along with possible flooding, are also expected in southwest Louisiana through the middle of the week, the advisory said.

Coming just two weeks after Hurricane Ida landed, Nicholas is the Atlantic’s 14th storm in 2021, half of which have hit the U.S. Ida was the season’s worst storm, crashing into the Louisiana coastline before devastating New York with rain and floods that killed more than 40 people. It’s estimated to have caused almost $18 billion in damage that’ll be covered by insurers.

The official forecast calls for Nicholas’s winds to peak at 65 miles per hour, but there is a chance it could even reach hurricane strength later this week, said Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energy Weather Group.

“Strengthening appears likely and it will bring a significant risk to the energy production region of the western and eastern Gulf by mid week,” Rouiller said.

An average Atlantic season produces 14 storms by the time it ends in November, so 2021 is ahead of pace.

