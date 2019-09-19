(Bloomberg) -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda lashed Houston and coastal Texas, engulfing homes, halting road and air traffic, and threatening to cut off access to hospitals and a major oil refinery.

More than two feet (0.6 meter) of rain has fallen in some areas since Imelda rolled in, and 10 more inches may yet descend, according to the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a "state of disaster" for 13 counties, including Harris County, Houston’s home.

Flash flooding, lightning and tornadoes menaced Houston’s northern suburbs early Thursday. But conditions were worse and deteriorating 80 miles east in the refining center of Beaumont, Texas. Both city hospitals were surrounded by flooding, and emergency responders were aiding in “hundreds” of road rescues, said Carol Riley, an emergency services spokeswoman.

“We are asking people that if they have a couple of inches of water in their homes, they should stay where they are,” Riley said by telephone. “We’d much rather they stay in a place they know is safe than to put themselves in danger.”

Exxon Mobil Corp. shut its Beaumont chemical plant and told non-essential workers at its adjacent oil refinery to go home or stay at home because of the high water, people familiar with the matter said. Interstate 10 was submerged and shut to traffic in two counties east of Houston, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

George Bush International Airport, which handles about 110,000 passengers a day, halted inbound traffic, the airport said on Twitter. About 80,000 homes and businesses have lost power in the Houston area, according to utility company websites.

“There’s been an incredible amount of rain,” said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the weather prediction center. The rain will continue through the day when an additional 3 to 8 inches could fall, Hurley said.

The Neches River at Beaumont surpassed flood stage Thursday morning and may reach levels not seen since Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 that killed dozens of people, according to the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana. In Houston, all public transit has been suspended.

For Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, wet has been much more of an issue than wind. Houston has a history of widespread flooding, with a dozen instances since 2015, including from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, according to the Houston-based Weather Research Center.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey paralyzed Houston with about 40,000 people forced out of their homes by flooding and 30,000 water rescues occurring during the storm. A record 60.6 inches (153.9 centimeters) fell near Nederland, Texas, about 90 miles east of Houston.

The six-month hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, is in its most active phase, likely lasting through early October. Imelda was the ninth named storm this season.

