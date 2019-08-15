(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s grid operator declared its second emergency in three days, calling on all available generators to ramp up supply as an unrelenting heat wave drove up electricity demand and power reserves dwindled.

Temperatures were near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in some parts of Texas and climbing, sending the state’s electricity use soaring to more than 70,000 megawatts. The region had a 2,173-megawatt supply cushion left at 3:24 p.m. local time, according to the website of grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Power prices surged more than 41,000% to average $8,523.33 a megawatt-hour across the grid, with some hubs hitting a $9,000 price cap for the market.

“It has been five years since Ercot had to issue a similar call to conserve electric usage,” said DeAnn Walker, chairman of the state’s Public Utilities Commission. “This is an opportunity for every Texan to do their part to help.”

Wind power generation, which now accounts for about a third of Texas’s capacity, was meanwhile sliding. Farms were generating less than 1,998 megawatts on Thursday afternoon, the least since May.

