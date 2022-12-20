1h ago
Texas Demands Aid From Biden as Freeze Threatens Border Cities
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged President Joe Biden to send federal aid to secure the US-Mexico border as a winter freeze approaches that is expected to deliver bone-chilling cold.
“With cold temperatures gripping Texas, your inaction to secure the southern border is putting the lives of migrants at risk, particularly in the City of El Paso,” Abbott wrote in a letter to Biden on Tuesday.
Abbott’s request comes amid a surge of border crossings which could put migrants in a precarious situation as sub-freezing temperatures envelop the state when shelters already are overcrowded.
In El Paso, Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of an emergency with migrants sleeping on sidewalks and in doorways in Texas’s biggest border city.
Officials also are awaiting a ruling from the US Supreme Court on whether the federal government must keep in place pandemic-era border controls known as Title 42 that are set to expire Wednesday. A coalition of GOP-led states requested an extension to the restrictions.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
