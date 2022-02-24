(Bloomberg) -- District attorneys from Texas counties that include some of the state’s biggest cities said they won’t interfere with medical treatment for transgender youth, rejecting an order from the governor to consider gender-affirming care for minors to be child abuse.

“We will enforce the constitution and will not irrationally and unjustifiably interfere with medical decisions made between children, their parents and their medical physicians,” according to a joint statement from the DAs, all of whom are Democrats. “We trust the judgment of our state’s medical professionals.”

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child-welfare agency on Tuesday to investigate instances of “sex change” procedures for youth, including surgeries and puberty-blocking drugs. His directive noted that licensed professionals who have contact with kids, including doctors, nurses and teachers, could face criminal penalties for “failure to report such child abuse” and that parents who allow the treatment also need to be investigated.

His order came a day after state Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion saying that some gender-affirming medical procedures constitute child abuse under Texas law. Abbott and Paxton are both Republicans.

Both Abbott and Paxton face challengers in next week’s state primary vote, and limiting transgender rights is seen as broadly popular with the committed conservatives who are most likely to vote. While polls show Abbott winning his contest in the first round against several opponents trying to outflank him on the right, Paxton is unlikely to get the 50% level of support that would allow him to avoid a runoff.

Abbott and his Republican legislative allies have pushed through a slew of socially conservative measures over the past two years, including the country’s most restrictive abortion law, a rule curbing transgender youths’ participation in school sports and new limits on voting. While Texas can boast of one of the nation’s fastest growing economies over the past decade amid a host of corporate relocations to the low-tax state, some of the hard-right legislation has faced pushback from companies operating in the state who say it hurts recruiting.

The county DAs who signed the letter represent Dallas County; Travis County, which includes Austin; Bexar County, which includes San Antonio; Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi; and Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston.

“We have a choice,” they said in the statement. “We can launch politically motivated attacks, or we can lift up and protect communities. We are proud to do the latter.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.