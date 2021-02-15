29m ago
Texas Deploys National Guard to Help Move People to Shelters
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Texas National Guard troops are being deployed to help transport elderly residents to shelters after power was knockd out for almost 3 million people amid a record-setting winter storm.
The troops will assist local government agencies in transferring people to 135 cold-weather shelters that have been set up across the second largest U.S. state, Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Monday.
