Dallas county judge Melissa Bellan granted Ximena Lopez a two-week restraining order against The Children’s Medical Center at Dallas and those working at the hospital. The order would allow her to continue providing transgender care to children including gender affirming endocrinology care, puberty blockers and hormone therapy after the hospital announced it would no longer provide such treatments.

Lopez showed a probable right to relief on her claim that CMC is violating the law by interfering with a physician’s professional judgment, the judge said in the order, issued Thursday. The temporary restraining order is set to end May 26, when a hearing for injunction is scheduled.

The Texas Attorney General’s office, which issued an opinion in February calling transgender treatments child abuse, didn’t immediately return a call or email seeking comment on the ruling.

Lopez until last year ran UT Southwestern’s Genecis program that treated transgender children and teens. She sued the hospital and its top administrators in an effort to find out whether administrators canceled the Genecis program on their own or in response to pressure from Texas Republican politicians.

“We heard there was a call from the governor’s office to Southwestern which precipitated the closure,” Charla Aldous, Lopez’s attorney, said in a phone interview. “Dr. Lopez simply wants to treat her patients in accordance with the best standards of care. So we wanted to know why they did this.”

Aldous, who is representing Lopez for free, said she was surprised when the Texas Attorney General’s office stepped in to represent the hospital in the litigation.

“It deeply offends me that lawyers are interfering in the doctor-patient relationship,” she said. “The whole thing of politicians interfering in people’s lives is beyond appalling.”

Aldous said studies show that 41% of transgender children attempt suicide if they don’t receive medical treatment for their gender dysphoria, and “one in four succeed. These are children and families in crisis.”

