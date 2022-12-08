(Bloomberg) -- A lawsuit against a Texas doctor who publicly defied the state’s controversial SB 8 abortion law was dismissed, ending what appears to be the only active challenge under the statute and closing a chapter in an unusual legal battle.

The suit, brought by Felipe Gomez, a disbarred lawyer from Illinois, was thrown out at a hearing Thursday in state court in San Antonio.

The statute, known as Senate Bill 8 after its legislation, lets private citizens anywhere in the country sue doctors who perform illegal abortions in Texas. Dr. Alan Braid of San Antonio drew several such lawsuits after writing a 2021 Washington Post opinion piece in which he said he had performed an abortion in violation of SB 8, as it is called, which prohibited the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

At the time, SB 8 was the most restrictive abortion law in the nation. Braid hoped to draw lawsuits from foes of abortion rights to elicit a ruling striking down the law. He tried to move the suits to federal court in Chicago to avoid proceeding in state court in Texas, where the case could have ended up before the Republican-led Texas Supreme Court. A federal judge rejected the request.

Complicating Braid’s plan, the only suit to advance this far in Texas state court was the one by Gomez, who favors abortion rights and believes SB 8 is unconstitutional. Like Braid, Gomez hoped his lawsuit would serve as a vehicle for declaring the law unconstitutional. That lack of conflict between the plaintiff and the defendant was one problem with the suit.

Read More: Texas Abortion Doctor Draws Friendly Lawsuits Seen as Duds

Braid’s lawyers argued at Thursday’s hearing that the complaint should be dismissed because Gomez couldn’t show he was harmed by the doctor’s actions, a prerequisite for bringing a lawsuit under the Texas Constitution. Gomez, who represented himself, argued that SB 8 allows anyone to sue regardless of their connection to the abortion. The judge sided with Braid and dismissed the case.

Gomez said he would appeal.

The law has been in effect for more than a year, and effectively banned abortion in Texas before the US Supreme Court decision ending federal constitutional protections for the procedure. The statute prohibits abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is typically at around six weeks of pregnancy and before most people know they’re pregnant.

The law bars state officials from enforcing it, leaving that to private citizens, who can claim a $10,000 bounty for each successful challenge to an illegal procedure.

Texas has since enacted a total criminal ban on abortion at any point in pregnancy.

SB 8 has withstood numerous legal challenges, including one by the US Department of Justice. Gomez’s prospects have been in doubt from the outset, as the case was one of several brought by plaintiffs who believe abortion should be legal and that SB 8 is unconstitutional.

The case is Felipe Gomez v. Alan Braid, 2022CI08302, 285th Civil District Court in Bexar County, Texas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.