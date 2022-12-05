(Bloomberg) -- Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced plans to resign, capping 14 months as chief election officer in the second-largest US state at the end of the year.

Scott, an appointee of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, oversaw four major statewide elections and will release the results of a forensic audit of the Lone Star state’s 2020 general election before departing at the end of the year, according to a statement Monday.

Scott, 78, carried out the audit at the behest of Abbott, who faced pressure from former President Donald Trump to ferret out what he and other GOP leaders characterized as widespread voter fraud in the 2020 vote.

“I am proud to say that Texas has made tremendous progress in restoring faith in our elections over the past year, and that the Texas Secretary of State’s office has developed a successful framework for analyzing and transparently reporting on election security through the forensic election audit process,” Scott wrote in his letter of resignation to the governor.

Scott was appointed to the office in October 2021. He plans to return to private law practice.

(Adds length of term in first paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.