(Bloomberg) -- The Texas grid operator said it anticipates having enough power supplies to meet demand next week when a polar blast is forecast to grip the Lone Star State.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said it has notified utilities and power plant owners that temperatures will be at 25F (-4C) or lower in the San Antonio and Dallas metro areas between Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26, according to an email statement.

Ercot said it has worked with state utility regulators to put in place reforms to fortify the grid during extreme weather in the wake of a deadly winter storm in February 2021 that caused massive blackouts for days.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.