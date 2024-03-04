(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Texas is facing new fire concerns as the state’s largest blaze continues to burn and is only partially under control.

There is an elevated fire risk across parts of West Texas and eastern New Mexico, including the Texas panhandle, according to the US Storm Prediction Center. Dry winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour (24 to 32 kilometers per hour) are expected throughout the day, according to a forecast prepared by Harry Weinman, a fire weather forecaster at the center.

Meanwhile, California may see more snow at higher levels across the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada on Monday, according to a forecast from Bryan Putnam at the US Weather Prediction Center.

Further out, demand for heating in North America is forecast to fall, according the Commodity Weather Group said. Warmth should persist in Canada and the northern US through mid-March. Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest will start out cold this week, but that won’t last.

“Spring-like” temperatures continue across much of the central and eastern US, the US National Weather Service said.

Monday’s high in Chicago is forecast to reach 72F (22C) on the shore of Lake Michigan. On Sunday, Chicago O’Hare International Airport hit 73F, the National Weather Service said.

St. Louis is currently 63F and is forecast to rise to 78 later; Cleveland will likely hit 74F; and Manhattan 55F.

Nationally, the highest temperature in the contiguous US in the last 24 hours was 90F in Rio Grande Village, Texas. The low was -18F in Stanley, Idaho, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Across the US 24 locations in the Midwest and Northeast will likely set daily records for high temperatures and 43 will have record warm overnight lows.

In other weather news:

Tropics: There is a chance a storm near Madagascar will spin up into the world’s next tropical cyclone. Otherwise the oceans are quiet.

Japan: The buds haven’t opened on any cherry blossoms yet. Dry air and wind is forecast near Tokyo and to the area north of the city, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

UK: There will be plenty of dry weather later in the week as a large high pressure system sets up over Scandinavia.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.