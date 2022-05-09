(Bloomberg) -- With wheat harvest a few weeks away and heat nearing a record high, Texas farmer Allen Meissner knows what to do: bring out the drought paddles.

He hasn’t used the homemade device since 2011, when lack of rain resulted in stunted growth for his crops. Standard equipment couldn’t harvest his scrawny wheat or corn, so Meissner got creative, cutting up scrap aluminum to create a combine attachment to “paddle in that crop,” pushing it into the machine.

Now, he once again needs his invention as dry conditions scorch his fields. Meissner expects to use it to harvest hard red winter wheat so small that it will yield only 15 to 20 bushels an acre, down from the typical 60 to 70. He’s hopeful that conditions will improve enough by late July, when he plans to harvest the corn crop, that he won’t need to use it, but it’s not clear yet.

“The 2011 drought was one for the ages,” said Meissner, who this year has 1,000 acres of wheat and 5,000 acres of corn on the line. “We aren’t there yet but it sure is trending in that same direction.”

With soaring inflation and supply-chain disruptions making it tough for some producers to buy new farming gear or make timely repairs, Meissner’s ingenuity is especially relevant. But the do-it-yourself approach to farm tools has long been a mainstay of the agriculture industry, with growers constantly brainstorming about how to get a bigger crop with the greatest ease.

“Who was John Deere? A dude who made a better plow in 1837,” said Greg Peterson, a man known as “Machinery Pete” and the author of a used-equipment index by the same name.

Profit is another strong motivation for on-the-fly inventions. Futures tied to hard red winter wheat, the kind Meissner grows, are trading near an all-time high reached in 2008, another big drought year. Corn has climbed about 30% this year.

Meissner’s farm is in Bartlett, Texas, about a 50-minute drive north from Austin. The area is seeing severe drought, with even worse conditions to the west. The forecast for the next two weeks calls for temperatures between 92 and 101 degrees Fahrenheit (about 33 to 38 degrees Celsius) and little chance of rainfall.

“It’s not good at all,” said Meissner, 41, a third-generation farmer.

Crops across the U.S. and from other global producers are under pressure as war in Ukraine hinders grain exports and prompts hoarding of crucial agriculture supplies.

Fear that extreme drought in Kansas, Texas and the surrounding region will severely shrink U.S. yields this year is driving up grain prices and adding to fears of worsening global food inflation and shortages.

In Kansas, the biggest U.S. grower of hard red winter wheat, farmers are grappling with what some say is the driest season they’ve ever witnessed. The bulk of southwest Kansas has gone almost 300 days without an inch of precipitation, according to the Kansas Wheat Commission.

Hard red winter wheat is the most widely grown class of the grain in the U.S. It’s relied on to make all-purpose flour for bread and other foods.

Meissner, who says he came up with the name “drought paddles” himself, predicts his fellow producers will have to resort to invention to deal with this year’s drought-damaged crops. “I bet there will be some guys at last minute trying to figure something out,” he said.

