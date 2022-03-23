(Bloomberg) -- Texas firefighters are making progress in suppressing wildfires that have burned an area almost five times the size of Manhattan.

The largest cluster of fires, called the Eastland Complex, was 70% contained as of Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a tweet. The second-biggest inferno, known as the Big L fire, was 85% under control.

The blazes cover a combined area of roughly 65,000 acres (26,300 hectares) and have destroyed more than 150 structures. Some sections have been burning since March 12 as bone-dry brush and gusty winds created dangerous fire conditions.

“Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions will evolve both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons” amid plentiful sunshine and low humidity, according to the forest service.

