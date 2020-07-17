(Bloomberg) -- The Texas Republican Party got the green light to move thousands of delegates into the Houston convention center this weekend after the party’s attempt at a virtual convention proved a bust, a lawyer for the party said.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes granted an emergency request by Texas GOP officials Friday to reinstate the in-person political gathering, which was canceled last week by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner, a Democrat, cited health risks to attendees and local convention, hotel and restaurant workers at a time when the city’s coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are skyrocketing. The Texas GOP immediately sued, claiming Turner had improperly invoked an escape clause in the convention contract to carry out a political hit job and quash the free speech and assembly rights of a rival party.

Jared Woodfill, a lawyer for the Texas GOP, confirmed Hughes’s ruling but didn’t immediately say whether the city had agreed to let conventioneers into the facility Saturday morning or would seek an emergency order blocking Hughes’s decision at a higher court.

Mary Benton, a spokeswoman for the mayor, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Texas GOP officials on Monday had shifted to a virtual convention after a flurry of state court rulings went against them. One ruling, by the Texas Supreme Court, said that while the GOP has a constitutional right to hold its political gathering as it prefers, that right doesn’t let the party “commandeer” the city’s convention center.

On Wednesday, a group of individual Republicans asked Hughes, as part of a previously filed federal lawsuit over the state’s coronavirus policies, to force Houston to unlock the convention hall this weekend. Woodfill, the Texas GOP lawyer, said Hughes told lawyers at an emergency hearing that he sympathized with the Republicans’ constitutional complaints but felt it was too late to put the train back on track. Besides, the judge added, the Republicans had a backup plan to handle convention business online.

But after technical difficulties derailed the GOP’s online convention voting on Thursday, party officials made a last-ditch bid on Friday. They asked Hughes to order Houston to allow delegates into the George R. Brown Convention Center so they could select their party’s presidential electors on Saturday and Sunday. They stressed that extensive social-distancing and cleaning procedures that convention staff had previously arranged would let the cavernous hall, which holds 50,000, safely, host several thousand delegates who’d traveled to Houston this week despite cancellation of the in-person convention.

