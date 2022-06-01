(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked state legislative leaders to put together special committees on school safety following the Uvalde massacre.

Abbott sent a letter to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan requesting they assemble legislative panels to examine and develop recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, policy training and firearm safety, among other items.

“As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence,” Abbott said in the letter Wednesday.

Abbott’s letter comes just over a week after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers. The massacre has reignited a national debate over gun control. In a press conference last week, Abbott said the state will focus on making schools safer and implementing more mental health support systems.

Phelan and Patrick are leaders of the state House and Senate, respectively, and are in charge of putting together committees to discuss specific topics ahead of the upcoming legislative session that begins in January. Abbott urged Patrick and Phelan to begin the committee process immediately.

There has been public outrage on law enforcement’s handling of the Uvalde shooting after officials stated the gunman was in the school for more than and hour and police didn’t try to break down the door of the classroom. Officials have also been revising key details of the shooting that contradict initial reports, leading to confusion.

