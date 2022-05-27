(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was initially misled about the law enforcement response to the school shooting this week that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“I was misled,” Abbott said at a press conference in Uvalde. “I am livid about what happened.”

Abbott said the information he gave in the aftermath of the shooting, much of which has since been discovered to be inaccurate, reflected what he was told. He said he was committed to achieving a full understanding of exactly what happened over the coming days.

“The information I was given, turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said.

The governor’s message comes just hours after Texas’ Department of Public Safety said that police made the “wrong decision” to not enter the classroom where many of the deaths occurred. Law enforcement has faced mounting criticism from parents and the community over the police response to the massacre.

The first police officers entered the school only minutes after the gunman did but law enforcement didn’t enter the classroom and restrain the shooter for more than an hour. The commander of the school police unit decided to wait for backup and not enter because he believed it wasn’t an active shooter situation but rather a “barricaded subject” with no kids at risk.

The 18-year old gunman fired more than 100 rounds during his nearly 90-minute siege of the elementary school.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.