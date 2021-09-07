(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed the most aggressive law designed to curb access to the ballot in the U.S.

The legislature passed the measure last month after an exodus from the state by Democratic lawmakers during the first of two special sessions. After the walkout sputtered out, Republican lawmakers passed the bill without delay. Texas joined states across the nation that have tightened voting rules after former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

The Texas law ends drive-thru voting, implemented by Harris County to facilitate socially distanced voting in Democrat-dominated Houston during the pandemic. It further limits mail-in voting and gives more power to partisan poll watchers, among other things.

Democrats, in the minority in both chambers of the legislature, twice attempted to stymie a vote on the bill by walking out and denying the quorum for a floor vote.

