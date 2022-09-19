(Bloomberg) -- Texas’ Greg Abbott has widened his lead to nine points over challenger Beto O’Rourke in the race for governor, with less than two months until election day.

A poll published Monday by the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows incumbent Abbott with 47% of the vote and O’Rourke with 38% support. A similar survey from August showed the Republican governor up seven points. Various polls have showed the governor with a lead in the mid-single digits ranging from five points to nine points.

This newest survey suggests Abbott, whose lead was somewhat narrowed after the Uvalde school shooting and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has still been able to poll solidly ahead of his Democratic challenger.

Abbott has focused his campaign on border security and immigration, vowing to curb unauthorized migrant crossings and illegal drug trafficking. He spearheaded an operation to transport migrants from Texas border towns to New York, Washington and Chicago that has delivered more than 10,000 people since April.

O’Rourke, a former US congressman from El Paso, has focused his campaign on areas where he said Abbott has disappointed Texans. He has vowed to fix the state electric grid following its failure during Winter Storm Uri and pledged to fight for both abortion rights and tighter gun policy after recent mass school shootings.

The survey of 1,268 registered voters was conducted between Sept. 6 and 13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

