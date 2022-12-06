Dec 6, 2022
Texas Governor Names New Official to Oversee State’s Elections
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he will appoint state Senator Jane Nelson to serve as secretary of state, the role that oversees elections.
Nelson, who represented North Texas in the Senate for 30 years and chaired the chamber’s finance committee, had been set to leave government after she didn’t seek re-election in November. After her appointment, she’ll be in charge of enforcing rules and regulations surrounding elections, a role that’s been thrust into the limelight in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.
“Voters expect fair elections with accurate, timely results, and I am committed to making that happen,” Nelson said in a tweet. “Texans with all political views should have faith in our election system.”
On Monday, John Scott announced he would depart at the end of the year after 14 months serving as interim secretary of state. Scott, whose office will release the findings of a statewide audit of the 2020 elections before he leaves office, said in a news release he would return to his private legal practice.
