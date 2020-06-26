Bars in Texas must close at noon local time under an order from Governor Greg Abbott after the COVID-19 positive-test rate surpassed 11 per cent.

Under an executive order issued Friday, restaurants must limit occupancy to 50 per cent effective June 29, and river-rafting businesses must close completely, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Abbott said the measures were intended to target activities linked to the surge in virus cases across the Lone Star state.