Jun 26, 2020
Texas governor orders taverns to close in response to virus
Bloomberg News,
Bars in Texas must close at noon local time under an order from Governor Greg Abbott after the COVID-19 positive-test rate surpassed 11 per cent.
Under an executive order issued Friday, restaurants must limit occupancy to 50 per cent effective June 29, and river-rafting businesses must close completely, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Abbott said the measures were intended to target activities linked to the surge in virus cases across the Lone Star state.