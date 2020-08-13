(Bloomberg) -- Texas officials have launched an investigation into why statewide data is showing a surge in positive-test rates even as hospital admissions and other metrics indicate the virus’s spread is slowing.

A special “data team” has been brought in to examine state health department data analysis and calculations, Governor Greg Abbott said during a media briefing in Lubbock. One factor in the jump in the positivity rate may be that fewer Texans are seeking testing, he said.

The positive-test rate jumped to a record 24.5% on Tuesday and has been above 20% since Aug. 8. The state health department has not updated the rate since Tuesday evening.

Questions have swirled about how a backlog of unaudited tests may be skewing the calculations. The effect of the backlog, which swelled to more than 1 million tests at the end of July, may be to shrink the denominator, resulting in an artificially high positivity rate. State health department officials haven’t responded to repeated requests for comment.

