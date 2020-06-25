(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is suspending elective surgeries in the state’s biggest cities to open more hospital capacity for Covid-19 cases.

The suspensions affect Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Travis counties, according to a statement from the governor’s office released on Thursday.

“These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to Covid-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat Covid-19 patients,” Abbott said in the statement.

