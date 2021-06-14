(Bloomberg) -- The operator of the Texas power grid is asking for customers to cut back on electricity use this week as a heatwave grips the region.

The grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, issued a notice Monday on its website that it’s asking for voluntary conservation through Friday. Temperatures in Dallas are forecast to hit 98 degrees on Thursday. Houston could hit 95.

It comes three months after the much of the state was plunged into darkness when demand for electricity surged during a winter storm.

Several power plants remain off-line for maintenance to prepare for summer, said Campbell Faulkner, senior vice president and chief data analyst at OTC Global Holdings, a commodities broker.

Meanwhile, one of the two units at the 2.3-gigawatt Comanche Peak nuclear plant near Dallas was taken offline over the weekend after a radiation monitor malfunctioned, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Spot power prices at Ercot’s North Hub, which includes Dallas, surged more than 500% to average $192.96 a megawatt-hour at 1:15 p.m. local time, according to data compiled by Wood Mackenzie.

