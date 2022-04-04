(Bloomberg) -- Texas cryptocurrency miners may have to wait up to a few months for approval to connect to the state power grid, according to operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc.

For now, studies evaluating the miners’ impact to the grid are being performed by transmission service providers and submitted to Ercot for review, the grid operator said in an emailed statement. The process could be as quick as a few weeks or much longer.

“The time Ercot takes for its interim review will vary depending on the site and what concerns may be identified,” according to the statement.

Miners have been flocking to Texas in part because of cheap power prices and the fact that connecting to the grid was a fairly quick process, barring the need for big utility upgrades. However, late last month, Ercot said crypto miners and other large power users would first need to get approval from the grid operator before receiving “approval to energize.”

