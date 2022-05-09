(Bloomberg) -- Demand for electricity in Texas is forecast to surge to a level rarely seen outside of summer as a spring heat wave drives up temperatures and millions of people crank up air conditioners.

The state’s main grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said it has secured enough supply to meet power use throughout the day. Demand on the grid is forecast to peak at 71.8 gigawatts at 5 p.m. local time -- just 3 gigawatts short of the all-time demand record for the state, set in August 2019.

Temperatures will likely stay hot throughout central U.S. for days, with the highest heat centered on West Texas, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. Dallas could hit 94 Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) Monday, while it gets even hotter to the south and west. Austin is forecast to hit 98 degrees and Midland 99; while Laredo near the Mexican border could reach 103.

“It’s pretty hot all through the Plains,” Oravec said. “The worst of the heat is Monday and Tuesday, and they are still well above average through the week.”

There is a large blocking weather pattern across North America and the western Atlantic that is pinning weather patterns in place, with the Pacific Northwest and eastern U.S. stuck in cool, dank weather and the central U.S. staying hot. In another example of this pattern, a storm that drenched the mid-Atlantic last weekend is expected to take a U-turn and come back ashore in Florida by the end of the week, Oravec said.

