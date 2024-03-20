(Bloomberg) -- Two hydrogen production projects in Texas plan to add a total of 8 gigawatts of local wind and solar power, both to run their own operations and help support the state’s strained electrical grid.

Both projects would use electricity to strip hydrogen from water, considered one of the cleanest ways to produce the fuel.

The Texas grid is already struggling to meet rising electricity demand from homes and businesses while enduring more frequent extreme weather, from heat waves to winter storms. Rather than burden the grid further, HIF Global LLC wants to sign long-term power purchase agreements with developers to supply 5 gigawatts of new renewable electricity to its $7 billion Matagorda plant. During periods of high electricity demand, the plant would be able to turn off within about 15 minutes and sell power back to the grid, HIF Executive Director Meg Gentle said in an interview at CERAWeek by S&P Global.

In contrast, Green Hydrogen International Corp. plans to build almost 3 gigawatts of its own renewable generation off the grid to supply its $10 billion Hydrogen City in South Texas. The plant would be able to shut down in seconds and make those supplies available to the grid in emergencies, Chief Executive Officer Brian Maxwell said in a separate interview.

The federal government is expected to require that hydrogen production plants seeking tax credits from President Joe Biden’s climate law — the Inflation Reduction Act — use renewable power from new solar and wind facilities in order to receive the maximum financial benefits available.

