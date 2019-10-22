(Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gave a weaker-than-expected forecast for the current quarter, causing concern that a rebound in demand for semiconductors will take longer than investors hoped. Shares declined 9% in extended trading.

Fourth-quarter earnings will be 91 cents a share to $1.09 a share on revenue of $3.07 billion to $3.33 billion, the Dallas-based company said Tuesday in a statement. On average, analysts predicted profit of $1.28 a share and sales of $3.59 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the mid-point, Texas Instruments’ projections represents a 14% decline in revenue from a year earlier.

Investors, who’ve poured money into chip stocks this year even as industry revenue has shrunk, were looking for confirmation that a rebound is on the way. They didn’t get it. Texas Instruments, the first big semiconductor maker to report in this earnings cycle, has products in almost all markets that use electronic components, making its predictions a broad indicator.

“Revenue decreased 11% from the same quarter a year ago, as most marketsweakened further,” Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton said in the statement.

The company has said that sales declines this year are the result of torrid growth in 2018 when customers accumulated inventory they’re now working through. A normal pattern would result in five quarterly declines before the backlog is cleared. The third quarter was the fourth contraction in a row. Analysts, who are less optimistic, have expressed concerns that the China-U.S. trade war will have a longer-lasting impact on demand even if a deal is reached soon. China is the biggest market for U.S. chipmakers.

The world’s sixth-largest chipmaker reported third-quarter net income fell to $1.43 billion, or $1.49 per share, from $1.57 billion, or $1.58 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue dropped 11% to $3.77 billion. Analysts had estimated a profit of $1.42 a share on sales of $3.81 billion.

Texas Instruments shares closed at $128.57 in New York before the announcement, and have gained 36% this year. The benchmark Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has increased 39% in 2019.

The company gets the biggest portions of its revenue from the industrial and automotive markets where its chips provide key basic functionality such as power regulation and the translation of real-word experiences like sound and pressure into electronic signals.

