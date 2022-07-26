(Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc., the maker of chips used in everything from washing machines to satellites, gave a bullish forecast for the current period, countering concern that a slowing economy is hurting demand for electronics.

Third-quarter revenue will be $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion, Texas Instruments said in a statement Tuesday. That compares with the $4.94 billion average estimate from analysts. Profit will be $2.23 to $2.51 a share, the company said.

The Dallas-based company has the biggest customer and product lists in the chip industry, making its reports an indicator of demand across the economy. Texas Instruments had previously cut back its projections, citing Covid-related lockdowns in China that hampered its customers. Now that factories there are back in production, orders are increasing.

Investors have grown concerned that a multiyear boom in chip demand is weakening. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has fallen 30% this year, worse than the performance of major indexes.

Texas Instruments shares rose 2.6% in extended trading Tuesday. The stock had declined less than other chipmakers in 2022 through Tuesday’s close, shedding 15%.

Second-quarter net income rose to $2.45 a share from $2.05 a share a year earlier, also beating estimates. Revenue rose 14% to $5.2 billion. Texas Instruments had posted double-digit percentage increases for six straight quarters coming in to Tuesday’s results.

One of the pioneers of the chip industry, Texas Instruments is the largest maker of analog and embedded processing chips, which are part of products as varied as factory equipment and space hardware.

Texas Instruments’ management has declined to give predictions about future demand for electronics, maintaining instead that -- for now, at least -- the company can still sell the inventory it produces. Its products, unlike digital chips such as microprocessors, take years to become obsolete, meaning that rising stockpiles aren’t the danger sign they are in other parts of the chip business.

Texas Instruments manufactures about 80% of its chips in its own factories, and the company is investing to expand that footprint. That’s caused some analysts to express concern that the chipmaker will have less cash available for share repurchases and dividends -- benefits that made its stock a long-term investor favorite.

Texas Instruments said it wants even more in-house production to avoid the woes of other chipmakers, which are reliant on outsourced manufacturing and struggled with shortages during the pandemic.

