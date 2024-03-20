(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is slated to raise millions of dollars from some of the biggest Democratic donors in Texas this week as he looks to expand his cash lead over rival Donald Trump.

Biden, as part of a multi-day trip to Nevada, Arizona and Texas, will meet with donors Wednesday in Dallas for two fundraisers and a third event in Houston on Thursday, according to invitations obtained by Bloomberg News. The swing is expected to raise more than $6 million for Biden’s reelection efforts, according to a person familiar with the events.

Among the donors listed are Justin Nelson, who represented Dominion Voting Systems in its case against Fox News, trial lawyer Russell Budd, Proficio founder Gavin Susman, and former US Attorney Paul Coggins and his wife Regina Montoya, who serves on a White House equity commission.

Michael and Sharon Young of Quadrant Capital Partners and Kneeland Youngblood, founding partner of private equity firm Pharos Capital Group, are also listed as participants.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice and former US Trade Representative Ronald Kirk of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher — who held those posts under President Barack Obama — also are expected to participate. Rice is also an ex-director of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council.

The invitations also list Matrice Ellis-Kirk of Ellis Kirk Group, former director of the US State Department Art in Embassies program Ellen Susman, Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel founding partner Peter Kraus and Sima Ladjevardian, who ran for Congress in 2020 and lost to Representative Dan Crenshaw.

Biden raised more than $53 million for his reelection campaign and the Democratic Party in February, a record amount for the month, and enjoys a large financial advantage over Trump. His campaign said it had $155 million cash on hand at the end of February and has raised $331 million since launching in April of last year.

Both Biden and Trump’s campaigns are due to report detailed information on their fundraising totals to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

--With assistance from Julie Fine.

