(Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge temporarily barred the state from enforcing Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directive that gender-affirming care for transgender children be considered child abuse, handing a major setback to the Republican in his latest culture-war issue.

The injunction was issued Friday evening by Judge Amy Clark Meachum of the Texas District Court in Austin, who said Abbott violated the separation of powers by issuing the new rule without legislative approval.

The decision prohibits the state from investigating families with trans children receiving medical care while the lawsuit proceeds.

A trial was set for July 11.

