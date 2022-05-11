(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court removed a legal hurdle to a new Texas law aimed at blocking social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook from moderating content to root out hate speech and extremism.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday put on hold a temporary injunction against the law that a lower-court judge issued in December. That means the law will no longer be blocked while a suit by a pair of trade groups for companies including Twitter Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google works its way through the courts.

The trade groups claim the law would force social media companies to host extremist content in violation of their user policies. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Republicans argue the law is needed to protect conservative viewpoints from being silenced.

The appeals court, based in New Orleans, didn’t issue a written opinion explaining why it had granted Texas a stay of the lower court’s injunction. Its one-page order indicated the three-judge panel had one dissent.

The case is NetChoice v. Paxton, 21-51178, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (New Orleans).

