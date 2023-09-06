Sep 6, 2023
Texas Locks Down Prisons to Search for Drugs After 16 Killings
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Texas is locking down all its prisons and searching for contraband in response to a surge in violence that has included 16 inmate-on-inmate homicides this year.
Visitation will be canceled until further notice and movement within correctional facilities will be limited. Texas also plans to increase screenings for narcotics by deploying drug-sniffing dogs and creating “specialized search teams,” according to a state corrections department statement released Wednesday.
All incoming letters will be scanned and distributed to inmates electronically, to prevent banned substances arriving through the mail.
Officials are “taking swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced. “Over the last five years, the volume of illegal narcotics entering the system has substantially increased.”
Normal operations will resume at the facilities once comprehensive searches are completed.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
