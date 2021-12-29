(Bloomberg) -- Texas posted a record 26,990 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, shattering the previous all-time high established less than a week ago.

The tally was 41% higher than the previous record reached on Dec. 23, state health department figures showed. The figure may include some cases that local health authorities failed to report over the holidays, the state said.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, climbed to 11,775, breaking the record set a day earlier, according to the state’s online dashboard.

Virus patients occupy more than 15% of hospital capacity in almost two-thirds of Texas’s 22 trauma service areas. In hot spots such as Laredo, the figure is as high as 36%. Governor Greg Abbott set 15% as the threshold at which economic and social restrictions may be reimposed to control outbreaks.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.