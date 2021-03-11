(Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’s power markets has slashed its estimate for overcharges during last month’s blackout to $3.2 billion from $16 billion, according to the state’s utility regulator.

Arthur D’Andrea, the lone remaining member of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, told members of the Texas House of Representatives during a hearing Thursday that the independent monitor corrected the estimate after further review. The monitor sent him the new estimate in an email, D’Andrea said.

“I would say that was a real whopper of a mistake,” Todd Hunter, a member of the Texas House said during the hearing.

The new estimate means the financial crunch facing the state’s power market isn’t as drastic as previously assumed. Companies racked up astronomical bills in the historic blackouts that left millions of people in the dark and dozens dead. At least two electric companies have filed for bankruptcy.

Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state, concluded last week that the grid operator overpriced electricity over two days during the crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges. But D’Andrea said the monitor has revised that estimate after further review.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked lawmakers to rule on whether the overcharges incurred during the blackouts should be rescinded.

Changing the prices retroactively, however, will erode confidence in the reliability of Texas commodities markets and make it more costly to hedge everything from cotton to cattle to natural gas, D’Andrea warned.

