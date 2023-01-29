(Bloomberg) -- Texas oil and gas producers have been told to secure their equipment and facilities ahead of potentially treacherous winter weather this week.

The Railroad Commission of Texas advised operators in areas that could be impacted to take action including securing personnel, equipment and facilities to prevent injury or damages, according to a statement Sunday. The RRC also asked all operators to monitor and report road conditions throughout the weather event.

The warning comes after the National Weather Service predicted severe winter conditions across portions of Texas in the coming days. Wintry precipitation is expected to begin in parts of West and North Texas Monday afternoon, with more significant freezing rain into Tuesday.

The RCC also told operators to monitor state, local and national reports for updates on the weather and its potential impact. Potential for ice accumulation and freezing rain could create hazardous road and operating conditions.

Texas’s sprawling fossil fuel and petrochemical industry is known to be vulnerable to unusually low temperatures, which can freeze natural gas lines, cause valves to seize up and disrupt power supplies.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.