Texas Orders Utility Retailers Not to Cut Customers Over Payment

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’ Public Utility Commission ordered retailers to not disconnect customers who haven’t paid their bills, particularly on a Sunday.

The commission, which held a meeting Sunday afternoon, also ordered utilities to stop sending estimated bills to retailers. It’s also urging grid operator Ercot to ease collateral restrictions and grant exceptions so that market participants in Texas’ power markets aren’t overburdened.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.