(Bloomberg) -- The state pension fund of Texas is pulling $350 million from Fisher Investments as more investors flee the firm following vulgar comments from its founder.

“With respect to our fiduciary duty, we are defunding Fisher Investments,” the pension said in a statement Friday. Fisher had served as an external manager in the International Equities portfolio with $350 million as of Sept. 30 under management.

The move brings the total reported withdrawals from Fisher to more than $3 billion in the two weeks since Ken Fisher made lewd comments at an industry conference. The Los Angeles fire and police pension board on Thursday voted to yank about $500 million and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a filing Friday it was dropping Fisher as the underlying manager of a global equity fund.

Fisher is suffering an intensifying backlash from his remarks on Oct. 8 in which he spoke about genitalia and then failed to immediately understand the gravity of his words. He later apologized. In the ensuing days, pension funds in New Hampshire, Iowa, Michigan, Boston and Philadelphia decided to cut ties with his firm.

