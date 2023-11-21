(Bloomberg) -- Trammell Crow Jr., a Texas philanthropist and the brother of Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow, must face a lawsuit that accuses him of running and participating in a sex trafficking ring, a judge ruled.

Trammell Crow is one of more than 100 people and businesses that took part in the alleged trafficking and racketeering enterprise, according to the suit, brought by two women who say they were its victims. The two claim they were drugged, physically abused, threatened and forced to perform sex acts, and that Crow played a key role in providing financing for the scheme.

On Monday US District Judge Fred Biery in San Antonio denied requests by Crow and other defendants to dismiss the case, originally filed a year ago in federal court in Los Angeles. He found that the women had presented clear enough descriptions of their claims for now, without ruling on the claims’ merits.

The case doesn’t name Harlan Crow or include any accusations of wrongdoing against him. But revelations this year about his friendship with and financial ties to US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas have put the family, and any events touching it, under a microscope.

‘Blatantly False’

Trammell Crow has denied the allegations in court filings. On Tuesday his lawyers said in a statement that the ruling was “disappointing but not a surprise given the court at this early stage is prohibited from questioning the veracity” of the claims.

“We continue to dispute the allegations and believe the plaintiffs’ story paints a picture of numerous troubled and broken domestic relationships,” they said. “The account of events linking our client to this story is absurd and blatantly false. We’re certain the evidence will make that clear in future legal proceedings.”

John Balestriere, a lawyer for the women, said in a statement that they were “extremely pleased” with the ruling and looked forward to preparing for trial, including gathering evidence and deposing the defendants.

In a separate order Monday, Biery said it appeared the women hadn’t served the complaint on other defendants, including more than 100 unnamed people and companies they say participated in the alleged scheme. The judge gave them until Dec. 4 to explain why the claims against those defendants shouldn’t be tossed out.

Scrutiny of Brother

Harlan Crow has faced intense scrutiny recently over his ties to Thomas. For years he treated the justice to undisclosed luxury vacations, flying him on his private jet around the world on trips worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to reporting this year from ProPublica.

ProPublica also reported that Crow bought three Georgia properties — including the home of Thomas’s mother — from the justice and his relatives and paid private school tuition for a Thomas grandnephew. Thomas didn’t disclose most of the trips and gifts from Crow in his annual financial filings, setting off a battle over the high court’s ethical standards.

The case is Hubbard v. Crow, 23-cv-00580, US District Court, Western District of Texas (San Antonio).

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.