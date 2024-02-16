(Bloomberg) -- Texas will build a “forward operating base” to house National Guard troops deployed near the Mexican border, Governor Greg Abbott said Friday.

The camp will be located near Eagle Pass, an immigration hotspot along the Rio Grande, and will house as many as 1,800 people in private rooms. It will have space for 500 additional troops when needed, as well as dining facilities and a recreation center on 80 acres of land, according to a statement sent by the governor’s office.

“This base camp is going to dramatically improve conditions for our soldiers,” Abbott said in the statement. “Texas would not be able to respond to President Biden’s border crisis without the brave men and women of the Texas National Guard, and it is essential to build this base camp for them.”

Abbott has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of the Biden administration’s response to a surge in illegal border crossings and migrants requesting asylum. His Operation Lone Star has secured $11 billion in state funding to pay for added law enforcement as well as the National Guard troops deployed to the area, creating conflict with the federal government, which says states don’t have the right to enforce immigration law.

Other states, including Florida, have also sent law enforcement officials or National Guard troops to Texas to assist in the state’s border protection efforts.

