(Bloomberg) -- Talen Energy Corp. placed its Talen Energy Supply unit in Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday as it seeks to rework its finances after being squeezed by a high debt load, rising gas prices and larger hedging collateral requirements.

Talen Energy Supply, the company’s debt-issuing vehicle, said it had struck a restructuring deal with a group of bondholders that will see the creditors participate in an equity rights offering of up to $1.65 billion, and turn more than $1.4 billion of their unsecured notes into equity, according to a statement on Tuesday.

TES also obtained $1.76 billion of bankruptcy financing from a group of banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Royal Bank of Canada. That consists of a $1 billion term loan, a $300 million revolving credit facility, and a $458 million letter of credit facility, the U.S. company said in a statement.

Parent company Talen Energy Corp. and its crypto mining unit didn’t file for bankruptcy.

Talen, based in The Woodlands, Texas, listed both assets and debt of more than $10 billion in its Chapter 11 petition filed in Houston. A Chapter 11 filing allows a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The Riverstone Holdings-backed power generator had faced years of struggles amid weak energy prices, dividend payments to its sponsor and growing pressure to become more environmentally friendly.

The company, which operates in several Texas cities, was hit hard by the state’s freeze and power crisis in early 2021. The fallout from the winter storm cost it around $90 million, S&P Global Ratings said.

Talen entered 2022 largely without hedges, which helped it profit from higher power prices, but the company was squeezed by higher gas prices and struggled to find hedging counterparties due to its risky debt profile, people with knowledge of the matter previously told Bloomberg.

The case is Talen Energy Supply, 22-90054, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

