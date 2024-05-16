(Bloomberg) -- The Texas grid operator said that there’s the potential for emergency conditions early next week because of a risk of low power reserves.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot, said it may need to call on generators that are scheduled to be down for maintenance starting Monday, May 20 at 8pm through Wednesday, May 22 at 10 pm to shore up backup supplies, according to a notice posted Thursday.

Ercot has issued several similar notices in the past month as a large number of power plants are down for seasonal repair work. The grid operator also said Thursday it no longer needs additional reserve capacity from Friday evening through Saturday.

Grid conditions may be tight with power-plant outages that have remained above the five-year average over the past week, at more than 20,000 megawatts, said Adam Sinn, owner of power-trading firm Aspire Commodities LLC. One megawatt can power about 200 homes in Texas.

Ercot is issuing notices because those outages mean the available thermal fleet — nuclear, coal and natural gas plants — are at around 75,000 megawatts, and “a person can see the strain it can put on the system when renewables do not perform,” Sinn said. “The other alternative is to ask the public to reduce power consumption, but they have used this tool over that tool.”

The Texas grid repeatedly has suffered from tight electricity supplies in the past two years as extreme weather and surging power demand stress aging infrastructure. As the state becomes more reliant on intermittent renewable energy, there’s a rising concern about potential electric scarcity as solar-power supply plunges starting from dusk. At those times — often when demand is still very strong — natural gas-fired plants and batteries need to ramp up quickly to keep the power flowing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.