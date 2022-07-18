(Bloomberg) -- Electricity use in Texas soared to a record high for the ninth time this year as extreme heat and the rapidly growing local economy tests the state’s grid.

Demand rose to more than 78.9 gigawatts during the hour ending at 5 p.m. Central time, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the system. Ercot demand had previously set new highs eight times over five weeks, with the most recent peak of 78.4 gigawatts on July 12.

Usage is forecast to peak Monday night at about 79 gigawatts. The grid operator says there is enough supply to meet the demand. A gigawatt is enough to power about 200,000 Texas homes.

Electricity use records are falling at an unprecedented pace -- within days and weeks -- whereas in the previous decade it took one to four years for Ercot power usage to post a new record.

This Texas summer is proving to be relentlessly hot, which means that aging power plants are running harder and are more prone to breaking down, slashing supply. Households and businesses may be asked to step up again to conserve in the coming days and weeks after responding to Ercot’s call to do so twice last week.

Ercot Interim Chief Executive Officer Brad Jones said he’s confident that the grid has the tools in place to keep the power flowing. As consumers crank up their air conditioners, pushing demand to new heights, Ercot expects to have enough supply on hand as long as plants don’t break down or wind doesn’t stop blowing. That will be the big test heading into August.

Still, the state grid will be repeatedly tested this week. Ercot demand is forecast to set another record on Tuesday and then top that on Wednesday, at 81.5 gigawatts. That’s getting close to the operator’s extreme summer projection of more than 82.1 gigawatts. Ercot had only projected demand to peak at 77.9 gigawatts.

