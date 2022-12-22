(Bloomberg) -- Texas is forecast to use an unprecedented amount of electricity for this time of year as frigid temperatures descend on the second-largest US state on Friday.

The winter record of 69.8 gigawatts is projected to fall when demand reached 70.9 early Friday, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that oversees the grid. A gigawatt is enough to power about 200,000 Texas homes.

Texas officials have been assuring residents the power grid is up to the challenge and there’s no danger of a repeat of the February 2021 catastrope that killed more than 200 people. This week’s storm is forecast to be shorter and less extreme.

Ercot and state regulators have worked to winterize equipment and take other steps to protect the grid during extreme weather, but critics have warned those reforms won’t be enough.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.