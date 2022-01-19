(Bloomberg) -- As a cold blast approaches Texas, regulators are still trying to get their arms around the size and extent of the freeze that disrupted natural gas supplies almost three weeks ago.

A group established to help prevent a repeat of February 2021’s deadly blackouts, the Texas Energy Reliability Council, sought details this week from power generators and natural gas companies regarding supply issues during the Jan. 1 weekend storm.

The council comprised of state regulators and energy-industry executives asked energy companies if they had sent or received force majeure notices and what impact they had on gas deliveries, according to a notice reviewed by Bloomberg News.

A spokesman for TERC Chairman W. Nim Kidd, who also oversees the state’s emergency management agency, confirmed that the council sent the letter. The state’s utility and oil-industry regulators didn’t reply.

The probe comes as major pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. notified customers that it’s preparing for so-called freeze offs across gas fields when temperatures plunge in coming days.

