(Bloomberg) -- A group of parents in Texas won a court order blocking state investigations of families providing gender-affirming care to trans children.

Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer on Friday granted the parents a temporary restraining order barring Texas from continuing its probes of three families and any members of PFLAG, which describes itself as the largest organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s efforts against care for transgender kids have set off a firestorm, as conservatives across the country take up trans issues as a political wedge in an election year.

Abbott issued a directive in February that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services should investigate gender-affirming care for children as a potential form of child abuse. The lawsuit at issue in Friday’s hearing was brought on Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal. In an earlier complaint, the Texas Supreme Court blocked DFPS’s investigation only for the specific family that filed the suit.

The investigations have caused “terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families” in Texas, singling them out for “discrimination and harassment,” according to the new lawsuit. Nine families are currently under investigation, according to a DFPS spokesperson.

A Texas doctor last month reached an agreement with Children’s Medical Center in Dallas allowing her to continue offering gender-affirming care, after the hospital canceled the program following Abbott’s directive.

The new case is PFLAG, Inc. v. Abbott, 22-002569, Texas District Court, 459th District (Travis County).

